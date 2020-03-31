Tax Offices to Change Operating Hours Effect April 1

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public that it will adjust the operating hours of its offices to accommodate the recent declaration by the honourable Prime Minister, of an island wide curfew beginning April 1, 2020.

This means that effective April 1, 2020 all Tax Offices and the Stamp Office will be open to the public from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm daily. Customers of our tax offices in the corporate area and the larger offices outside of Kingston and St. Andrew are asked to take note that these offices will now open at 8:30 am and not the usual 8:00 am.

Similarly, all TAJ business offices, including the Corporate Office, will now close at 3:00

pm.

Additionally, the Portmore Tax Office’s Saturday operations will be suspended with immediate effect, until further advised, in keeping with Government of Jamaica (GOJ) posture on fighting COVID-19.

TAJ continues to appeal to customers, particularly at the Cross Roads Tax Office, to cooperate with the instructions of security at our locations to form an orderly line and maintain the recommended social distance of at least 3 feet. Continued failure to comply may result in TAJ having to take additional steps to ensure the safety of waiting customers.

Tax Administration Jamaica is reminding customers that several of its services can be accessed online at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm. These online services include all business related tax filing and payments, payment of certificate of fitness fees, property tax,

traffic tickets and TCC application.

For further information please contact the TAJ Customer Care Centre 888-829-4357 or

visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

Contact:

Communications Unit Tax Administration Jamaica Phone: 876-922-3470-9 E-mail: communications@taj.gov.jm