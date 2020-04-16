Tax Administration Jamaica Promotes Use of its Online Portal

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is promoting the use of its online portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm for customers to access several services instead of visiting a Tax Office.

Currently, in addition to business persons using the website to file all tax Returns and make business related tax and statutory payments, the TAJ online platform facilitates a wide range of other payments and services.

Customers are able to pay their Property Tax, Motor Vehicle Fitness Fee, Traffic Ticket, and apply for a Tax Compliance Certificate (TCC) online at their convenience instead of having to visit a Tax Office.

For added convenience, a Property Tax Query Online Service is also available, that allows persons to access information about their Property Tax status. Property owners are able to log on to TAJ’s website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm, enter their valuation number and check the status of their Property Tax, going back seven (7) years.

To pay online the following are required:

– A local or internationally accepted credit card e.g. (Keycard, MasterCard or Visa)

– Email Address

– Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN)

– Valuation Number (in reference to Property Tax )

Taxpayers are being encouraged to use the TAJ online services and avoid the lines and wait that they will encounter at a Tax Office, especially during this period of COVID19.

Further, persons visiting the Tax Offices are reminded that the Tax Authority has implemented several measures, in keeping with the public safety guidelines of the Ministry of Health and Wellness to include:

– Limiting the number of customers inside of the Tax Office at any one time

– Providing taxpayers and staff with hand sanitization material

– Priority service for senior citizens

– Strongly encouraging physical distancing while in queues on the inside and outside of the Tax Office

Customers are urged to follow the instructions of the customer service and/or security personnel at the location.

Taxpayers will save time and money, as well as limit possible exposure by conducting these transactions from the convenience of their office, home or elsewhere, at any time.

For further information persons may contact TAJ’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357), visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm or follow us on all our social media platforms.