Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre Hosts First Summer Showcase Expo

The Tamarind Farm Adult Correctional Centre (TFACC) made history yesterday with the first staging of its Summer Showcase Exposition on the grounds of the institution in St. Catherine.
The items that were on display included agricultural products, home décor, knitted bags, paper bags, clothing, hand-crafted beaded jewellery and metal and wooden furniture which were created by Correctional Officers and inmates through the various rehabilitation programmes at the Correctional Centre.
The items also included products from inmates at the South Camp Adult Correctional Centre.
Commissioner of Corrections Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Gary Rowe who officially opened the expo, congratulated the team at the institution for leading the charge in successfully staging the first expo following the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. He lauded the team at the institution for being one of the major farming institutions and for being poultry self-sufficient for the past two years.
Commissioner Rowe during his address stated that “Ultimately, the DCS team is present to give inmates to whom we have a duty of care, an opportunity to explore options and tap into their hidden skills. It is to give them the confidence to utilize their skills, create and earn. He encouraged inmates to stay the course for success in a creative way.”
Deputy Commissioner of Corrections for Rehabilitation and Probation Aftercare Services, Dr. Marc Thomas stated that “We know what works for inmates and what doesn’t. Keeping persons in isolation does not lead to many positive outcomes. Once inmates can read, have skills and can provide for their families, they are less likely to re-offend, leading to higher outcomes.”
TFACC offers rehabilitation programmes including: carpentry; computing; tailoring; welding; event styling and décor; weed whacker; life skills and education.