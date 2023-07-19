Take Steps to Prevent Fires

The Jamaica Fire Brigade (JFB) is urging members of the public to practise safety measures to prevent incidents of fire, particularly given the current dry conditions.
“With the temperatures we are now experiencing – hot, dry humid conditions –
these are times that are ripe for fires,” said Public Relations Officer for the JFB, Emilio Ebanks, in an interview with JIS News.
“And so, we are reminding persons, do not start any fires whatsoever. It is illegal under the Country Fire Act to start fires in open spaces,” he warned.
Providing some safety tips, Mr. Ebanks is encouraging persons to make sure cigarettes are fully extinguished before disposing them, as lit cigarettes can cause fires, particularly in times of drought.
Also, motorists are advised, when pulling to the side of the road to stay away from dry grass areas, and to park vehicles so that the exhaust does not come into contact with dry grass, leaves, or weeds, which can start fires.
Other measures include cutting or removing any dry and dead plants or bushes around the home; clearing leaves from roofs and gutters and moving flammable materials such as wood, compost piles, or brush piles far away from building structures.
Also, persons are advised not to burn refuse, but to, instead, consider building a compost bin, and to notify the electric company of any dead trees or overhanging limbs that can endanger electric wires.
Mr. Ebanks is imploring members of the public to do their part to prevent fires.
“We are operating in a space where one thing affects another, so we have to be extremely mindful. So, all the precautions to prevent a fire have to be taken at all times because the fire that you start can affect the life of someone else,” he said.