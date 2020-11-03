TAJ’s NCB Corporate Clients Get Additional Payment Option

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has taken its collaboration with National Commercial Bank (NCB) a step further, by expanding online bill payment, known as Paysmart, to business/corporate clients to pay several tax types. This means NCB business/corporate clients now have the option to add Tax Administration Jamaica as a payee on their eBanking platform. This convenient additional payment option, represents yet another way for taxpayers to pay their taxes electronically, wherever they are from any device, instead of having to visit a Tax Office.

Now NCB’s business/corporate and personal/retail customers doing business with the Tax Authority, can make payments from their online banking account for several related tax types, including:

· General Consumption Tax · GCT Withholding · Special Consumption Tax · Guest Accommodation Room Tax · Income Tax – Individual, Corporate and Partnership · Asset Tax · Environmental Protection Levy · Telephone Call Tax · Composition Stamp Duty · Betting, Gaming and Lottery taxes · Trade and Business Licence · N.I.S. · HEART · National Housing Trust · Education Tax · PAYE · Withholding Taxes (Interest, Dividend, Specified Services, Miscellaneous) · Contractor’s Levy

Additionally, home and other property owners can also make property tax payments from their NCB eBanking platform, adding to a growing list of payment options for Property Tax.

Taxpayers are reminded to follow the instructions found on the NCB website to add TAJ as a payee and proceed to make their payments.

Printing an official receipt is easy and convenient. Taxpayers can visit www.jamaicatax.gov.jm the following business day to print an official receipt, using the reference number generated from the NCB online platform. Additionally, persons with an eService account will also be able to see the transaction reflected in their Revenue Administration Information System (RAIS) account.

It should be noted that the date of the official receipt will be the business date of transaction executed on the NCB eBanking platform.

Customers are encouraged to take advantage of this and other online payment options, instead of standing in-line at a Tax Office. TAJ remains committed to bringing valued added services to its clientele through mutually beneficial collaborations with its corporate partners.

Persons may obtain further information by contacting the TAJ Customer Care Centre at 888-TAX-HELP (888-829-4357) or by visiting the TAJ website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.