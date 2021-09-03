TAJ Extends its Adjusted Operations

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) is advising that consequent on the recent announcement of the extended COVID19 measures announced by the Honourable Prime Minster last evening, it will adjust several aspects of its operations beginning this Friday, September 3, 2021. This Friday, September 3 and Friday, September 10, 2021, all tax and business offices will close to the public at 2:00 p.m. to enable staff to make the necessary personal preparations for the no-movement period of the respective following weeks.

The Tax Authority takes this opportunity to remind the public, that despite the closure of TAJ’s tax and business offices, some operational functions including the Customer Care Centre (CCC) at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357), will, in accordance with the work-from-home mandate continue to offer services during the weekday no-movement period (Mondays & Tuesdays).

Persons are further reminded that they can conduct business online through TAJ’s suite of online service channels. Customers are urged to use the alternate service options that are available to conduct their tax-related business, instead of visiting a Tax Office if they do not have to do so. These include:

The TAJ Online tax platform at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm

, which now offers a wider range of filing, payment and other services from anywhere, at any time:

Allowing for filing and paying business related taxes and deductions , such as Income Tax , GCT, Payroll payments and Employers Annual Return Querying and paying Property Tax Payment of Certificate of Fitness Fee, Driver’s Licence renewal and traffic ticket can also be done online .



NCB customers may also now use their NCB Online Banking platform to add TAJ as a payee to pay Property Tax and business relate taxes; then be able to generate and print their official receipt from the TAJ website.

platform to add TAJ as a payee to pay Property Tax and business relate taxes; then be able to generate and print their official receipt from the TAJ website. Customers may use the new Direct Funds Transfer option to make payments directly from their bank account into TAJ’s bank account, for several business-related taxes and then be able to generate and print their own official receipt from the TAJ website.

option to make payments directly from their bank account into TAJ’s bank account, for several business-related taxes and then be able to generate and print their own official receipt from the TAJ website. TAJ Mobile App can be used to query and pay Property Tax, pay Certificate of Fitness Fee and pay Traffic Ticket.

Consumption Tax filers have until Friday, September 3, 2021, to file and pay for July for GCT, SCT, TCT and GART, and must do so on or before the extended due date to avoid penalties and interest charges.

With the heightened COVID 19 response, customers are reminded to follow the instructions given at its locations, to wear their mask, observe the physical distancing requirement of 6 feet, sanitize, and to bear in mind that we will be operating with a reduced number of personnel, as the rotation of staff will continue.

TAJ will continue to monitor information from the Ministry of Health and Wellness and other official sources and will keep the public updated on any further adjustments.

For further information, persons may contact the Tax Administration’s Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) toll-free or visit the website at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.