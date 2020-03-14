TAJ Extends Deadline For Filing Tax Returns

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) has extended the deadline for the filing of income tax returns to Wednesday, March 25, 2020. The initial date for the filing was set for March 15.

Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr. the Hon. Nigel Clarke, made this announcement at a press conference on Thursday (March 12), at Jamaica House.

“The tax authority has taken the decision to extend the income tax filing deadline after careful deliberations in light of the COVID-19 confirmed cases in the island,” Dr. Clarke said.

“This means that companies, partnerships, self-employed persons and employed persons with other sources of income will now have until March 25, 2020, to file their income tax returns for the 2019 filing period, and estimated returns for 2020,” he said.

The Minister also reminded that persons may file and pay online using the TAJ’s online portal: www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.