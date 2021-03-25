TAJ Adjusts Operations Due to New COVID-19 Measures

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) wishes to advise the public, that consequent on the recent announcement by the Prime Minister of the increased COVID-19 restrictions, the Tax Authority has been authorized to adjust its closing time to 1:00 pm on Friday, March 26, Thursday, April 1 and Friday, April 9, 2021.

This means that all Revenue Service Centres, Tax Offices and the Stamp Office will be open to the public until 1:00 pm, to allow customers to access in-office service.

Additionally, with the announcement of the new weekend curfew hours, the Saturday operations previously scheduled for select Tax Offices on the Saturdays of March 27, April 3 and April 10, 2021, will be suspended until further advised. The Portmore Tax Office’s usual Saturday operations will also be suspended.

Persons are reminded that, as TAJ continues to provide greater convenience and safety to access its services, they are able to conduct many of their usual weekday transactions online and avoid visiting a Tax Office. These transactions include Filing and Payment of business-related taxes and deductions, payment for Driver’s Licence renewal, Fitness Certificate, Traffic Ticket fines and Property Tax, electronically querying Property Tax liabilities, applying for a Tax Compliance Certificate or initiating the application for Taxpayer Registration Number (TRN).

Customers may also avail themselves of a range of online payment channels, including making tax payments via the National Commercial Bank, as customers are able to use their online banking platform by adding TAJ as a Payee. Additionally, payments can be made via the Tax Authority’s website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using a credit card or other banking card with credit card features, using the Bank of Nova Scotia’s automatic direct deposit via TAJ’s website or via the new Direct Funds Transfer process.

If visiting a Tax Office becomes necessary, persons are urged to cooperate with the instructions of security personnel at its locations, to form an orderly line, wear a mask, sanitize their hands and maintain the recommended physical distance of at least 6 feet. The necessary COVID-19 protocols have been implemented for the safety of staff and clients.

For further information call the Tax Administration Customer Care Centre at 888-Tax-Help (888-829-4357) or visit the website www.jamaicatax.gov.jm.