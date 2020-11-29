Tablets Handed Over to Christiana Leased Primary School

Story Highlights The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam) began the distribution of 40,000 tablets to students on the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) on October 2. The devices are targeted at pupils in grades four to six. Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the school in Manchester on November 27, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams said the use of technology will continue to be a part of the education sector.

Regarding the Ministry’s Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme, Mrs. Williams said this will benefit an estimated 36,000 needy students in primary and secondary schools across the island.

“So far I am very pleased, corporate Jamaica has come on board with groups such as the Jamaica Social Stock Exchange, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), National Commercial Bank Foundation, Musson Group, Sandals and Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited… to ensure that all our children have access to a device,” Mrs. Williams said.

Some 16 tablet computers were handed over to the Christiana Leased Primary School, by the Ministry of Education, Youth, and Information, as the Government continues the distribution of devices under the Tablets in Schools programme.

The Government, through e-Learning Jamaica (e-LJam), began the distribution of 40,000 tablets to students on the Programme for Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH) on October 2. The devices are targeted at pupils in grades four to six.

Speaking at the handover ceremony held at the school in Manchester on November 27, Portfolio Minister, Hon. Fayval Williams said the use of technology will continue to be a part of the education sector.

“This is the beginning of a journey for the education sector to have more technology embedded in education. Technology will accelerate and enrich learning and at the end of the day, we all want to see better outcomes from the education sector,” Mrs. Williams said.

“Even if we return to face to face learning tomorrow, technology will remain a permanent part of the education sector, because there is a massive digital divide across the island that government has to step in and close,” she added.

Regarding the Ministry’s Own Your Own Device Incentive Programme, Mrs. Williams said this will benefit an estimated 36,000 needy students in primary and secondary schools across the island.

Under the programme, parents or guardians will receive an electronic voucher (eVoucher) valued at $20,000 for the purchase of a device from an approved vendor.

“Some vendors are also providing financing, so if a parent puts the voucher towards buying a tablet, some of them will allow parents to pay for it over time,” the Education Minister said.

Mrs. Williams also mentioned the ‘One Laptop or Tablet Per Child’ initiative which is designed to promote inclusivity in the education sector.

It aims to provide needy students with the requisite tools to function in the online teaching and learning environment.

“So far I am very pleased, corporate Jamaica has come on board with groups such as the

Jamaica Social Stock Exchange, Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), National Commercial Bank Foundation, Musson Group, Sandals, and Manpower & Maintenance Services Limited… to ensure that all our children have access to a device,” Mrs. Williams said.

Meanwhile, Member of Parliament for North East Manchester and Industry, Investment and Commerce Minister, Hon. Audley Shaw also presented the school with eight of 20 tablets, he received from the Sandals Foundation.