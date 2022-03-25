Sydney Pagon STEM Academy Gets Elim Agro-Processing Plant

The Sydney Pagon Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) Academy in St. Elizabeth is the beneficiary of the $47-million Elim Agro-Processing Plant that was officially handed over to the school and the wider farming community on Thursday (March 24)

The 2,200 sq. ft. facility was donated by the J. Wray & Nephew Limited Foundation following the closure of the Appleton Estates Sugar Factory in 2020. The Foundation deemed it fit to continue to support the parish’s farmers, who now have the opportunity to offer value-added products on top of their primary crop production.

This agro-processing plant can dry, mill, package and store, using its state-of-the-art equipment.

Farmers will be able to take crops and turn them into chips and other products via baking and frying as well as transitioning some crops, such as breadfruit, sweet potato and more, into powders and flour. The facility will also have the means to mass-produce coconut oil.

Students pursuing agro processing at Sydney Pagon STEM Academy have the opportunity for a Level 3 certification at the NCTVET level.

In his address, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister, Hon. Floyd Green, who attended the official opening ceremony, said that linking agriculture, education and technology is the best means to transforming lives and creating communities.

He said the Elim Agro-Processing Plant is doing just that and will have “world impact”.

“We now have the capacity to bring the best produce in the world to the world,” said Mr. Green, who is also the Member of Parliament for St. Elizabeth South Western.

“Having a facility of this nature in a key location will reduce the transportation costs to our farmers and it will give them access to the storage and processing they need to maximise the return on their investment,” he added.

Mr. Green further noted that having students of Sydney Pagon STEM Academy being given practical and certified training in agro-processing will ensure the continued maintenance and upkeep of the facility.

For his part, Chairman of the Foundation, Jean-Philippe Beyer, described the plant as a “game changer” that is to assist farmers in transitioning from the sugar-dependent belt to more profitable crops.

Principal of Sydney Pagon STEM Academy, Milbert Miller, expressed gratitude to the Foundation for the donation of the agro-processing plant to the school and the wider St Elizabeth.

He noted that already, the school is collaborating with other training institutions to bring more success to the project.

Coconut Industry Board and CIG Agricultural Holdings signed agreements on the day to utilise the facility to produce coconut oil and gluten-free flour, among other products.