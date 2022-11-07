Sustainability of Strategies Critical to Combatting Human Trafficking – Permanent Secretary

The sustainability of strategies implemented by the Jamaica-US Child Protection Compact (CPC) Project is critical to combatting human trafficking going forward.

This has been emphasised by Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of National Security and Chairman for the National Task Force Against Trafficking in Persons (NATFATIP), Courtney Williams.

He was speaking at the recent Closing Out Ceremony for the Winrock International’s Trafficking in Persons Project (Jamaica-US Child Protection Compact (CPC) Project), at the Terra Nova All-Suite Hotel in Kingston.

“Within the context of strengthening the policy framework and institutional mechanism, we are advanced in the process of finalising a draft of the National Policy to Combat Trafficking in Persons (TIP),” Mr. Williams said.

He explained that the Government wants to ensure that there is some permanency to the establishment of the TIP Secretariat, which will help to sustain the efforts and build on the success so far, with the support from Winrock.

Mr. Williams said that in order to build the capacity of the Secretariat, Jamaica will have to ensure that it can strengthen the structure to efficiently and effectively carry out the comprehensive roles and responsibilities of the Secretariat.

“Efforts must be made to ensure that we can improve the efficiency and reduce duplication through better data management and data sharing,” he argued.

He noted that the partnership is a commitment of Winrock International’s shared goal to improve Jamaica’s efforts to combat all forms of trafficking.

“Winrock International has solidly supported the Ministry’s shared desire to strengthen Jamaica’s fight against trafficking in persons, and for that we are very much grateful,” Mr. Williams said.

Meanwhile, Political and Regional Team Lead from the US Embassy, Scott Winton, said the work of the CPC does not end when the partnership ends.

“We all know that perpetrators of trafficking are relentless, so we must remain even more resolute in protecting society’s most vulnerable victims,” he urged, as he gave remarks on behalf of US Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency Nick Perry.

The Jamaica-US Child Protection Compact (CPC) Project began in 2018, with the objective of strengthening the efforts of the Jamaican Government to tackle human trafficking in all its forms, while effectively prosecuting and convicting child traffickers; providing comprehensive trauma-informed care for child victims, and to work with civil society to identify victims of child trafficking.