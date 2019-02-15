Survey of Squatter Settlements to be Undertaken

The Government will undertake a comprehensive national survey of squatter settlements to accurately ascertain the extent of squatting in the country.

This was disclosed by Governor-General, His Excellency the Most Hon. Sir Patrick Allen, who delivered the Throne Speech at the ceremonial opening of Parliament on Thursday (February 14) for the 2019/2020 Fiscal Year, under the theme ‘In Partnership towards the New Prosperous Jamaica’.

The survey will be conducted by multiple agencies of Government and will also provide critical socio-economic, demographic and environmental information on these settlements that will inform the policy development process as well as intervention strategies.

The Governor-General indicated that the Government will also unveil a new Social Housing Programme (SHP), which will provide housing for the indigent, relocate communities deemed vulnerable and upgrade tenements or ‘big yards’.

“The new SHP will be administered under the housing component of the Housing, Opportunity, Production and Employment Programme, (HOPE), through which employment opportunities will be provided for HOPE Interns,” the Governor-General said.

Last year, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, announced that his Administration will be spending $500 million to provide the housing.