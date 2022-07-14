Support for Youth in Agriculture

Approximately 700 young people have received training and venture capital support through the expanded Rural Youth Economic Empowerment Programme (RYEEP) managed by the Jamaica 4-H Clubs.
This is contained in the Planning Institute of Jamaica’s Economic and Social Survey Jamaica, 2021, which was tabled in the House of Representatives recently.
Participants also received advanced training in business development and management, a start-up grant of $50,000, and up to six months business coaching.
“As at December, 596 new agribusiness ventures led by youth, were established and are operational,” the document noted.
In addition, the Ministry of Agriculture and Fisheries commenced providing access to arable lands for youth in agriculture.
Twenty per-cent or approximately 474.3 hectares of available lands are earmarked for eligible youths.
During the year, the Agro-Parks supported 85 youth landowners on 128.6 hectares and it is anticipated that the remaining hectares will be utilised under youth ownership.
Meanwhile, the Agriculture Ministry, through its extension arm, Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) continued its drive to promote the development of agriculture.
Approximately 19,000 farmers were impacted under the extension programme, with 9,842 farmers trained in best practices and provided with inputs for production.
Also, under the Farm Road Rehabilitation Programme, 53 farm roads were rehabilitated at a cost of approximately $600 million.