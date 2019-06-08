Support for Plastic Ban Remains High – NEPA

Story Highlights Chief Executive Officer, National Environment and Planning Agency (NEPA), Peter Knight, says public acceptance and support for the Government’s ban on single use plastic bags, straws and polystyrene (Styrofoam), remains high.

“The acceptance has been great. We have seen remarkable behaviour and attitude changes among members of the population,” he said, while addressing the ‘Let’s Talk Environment and Planning’ panel discussion and forum at the Knutsford Court Hotel in New Kingston on June 5.

He noted that the public has been kept informed about the policy through public education and sensitisation sessions in communities across the island.

“Our teams have been in the field and we have done publications,” he added.

Mr. Knight said the policy has also received rave reviews worldwide.

“Just last week, the Miami Herald had a very thoughtful article on the Government’s policy action. The policy is well received and by our calculations, we would say the policy has a 95 per cent support among the population but also from the wider Caribbean and worldwide,” he said.

Mr. Knight lauded all the agencies that have been instrumental in the enforcement of the ban, particularly the Jamaica Customs Agency.

He said the support from the agency has been excellent in preventing the banned products from entering the country.

The forum and panel discussion, held on World Environment Day, was part of activities in observation of National Environmental Awareness Week from June 1-5 under the theme: ‘A Better Environment Equals a Better Life, Do the Right Thing.’

The ban, imposed by the Government on January 1, 2019, also covers the importation, manufacture and distribution of the plastic materials.

The bags banned are those commonly referred to as ‘scandal bags’ and others with dimensions of 24 inches by 24 inches or less.

NEPA has been charged with the implementation of the policy.