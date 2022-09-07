Support for Local Furniture Manufacturing Company

Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Senator the Hon. Aubyn Hill, has expressed support for the furniture manufacturing company, Kingston Furniture, as the company seeks to export its products to regional and international markets.
“I’m excited to see where this can go, and I’m looking forward to support them as much as we can to build their business right here in Jamaica,” he said, during a tour of the facility on Ashenhiem Road in Kingston, on September 6.
The company specialises in office, residential and hospitality furniture as well as several varieties of doors. It has been in operation for two years.
Senator Hill said that the Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA) has been in dialogue with Kingston Furniture and “we will be making sure that those arrangements [for export] have been properly put in place”.
He emphasised that local manufacturing companies should “look to bigger markets”, including the diaspora.
“[Jamaica] is very well located. We’re right in the heart of Panama, North America [and] the Caribbean, but we also have the diaspora market,” Senator Hill told JIS News.
Meanwhile, Chief Executive Officer of the company, Tony Breslin, said the company remains ‘unique’ because of its state-of-the-art machinery.
“The state-of-the-art machinery that we’ve brought in permits us to do very large volume of production [with] precise parts that [often needs to be] repeated,” he pointed out.
“But we also have machinery that allows us to do ‘old-road craftmanship,’ wood spinning and that type of stuff. We have the ability to work in several different mediums [with] solid woods, NPF particle boards, laminates [and so on],” he added.