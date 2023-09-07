Sunshine Girl Gets New Home

National Netball Player Latanya Wilson has received the documents to a new home from the Government of Jamaica.

The Sunshine Girl, along with her family, lost their dwelling in a fire, which occurred at premises on Rum Lane in downtown Kingston on August 24.

Several other families were left homeless by the blaze.

Miss Wilson was a key member of the national team, which placed third at the Netball World Cup from July 28 to August 6 in South Africa.

Construction of the new home is being facilitated through the National Housing Trust (NHT).

Speaking at the handover ceremony on Wednesday (September 6) at the New Kingston offices of the Ministry of Culture, Gender Entertainment and Sport, portfolio Minister, Hon. Olivia Grange, said that all the affected families will be assisted.

“We have rallied to the cause…(they) will not be left out. They, too, will receive assistance,” she said.

She noted that the assistance for Miss Wilson and her family was fast-tracked, as she will be “going off to greater heights, very soon”.

“NHT rose to the occasion and was able to work out an arrangement in a very short time,” she pointed out.

Minister Grange lauded the various entities and agencies that have been supporting the affected families, noting that it is “very important to show that you care in a tangible way.”

Expressing thanks, Miss Wilson said she is grateful that at 22 years old, she can call a home her own.

“I am super happy for all the sponsors and the Government, for coming on board to assist me,” she said, underscoring that the visits and support to the fire victims “meant a lot, not just to me, but to the community.”

Seven families, totalling 30 persons, including adults and children, were impacted by the fire.

On learning of the victims’ plight, Minister Grange mobilised support for them and sought assistance from the NHT.