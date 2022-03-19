Success Reported in Anti-Crime Measures

For the period January 1 to March 14, the country recorded an 11 per cent reduction in major crimes when compared to the corresponding period last year. The country recorded 967 major crimes during the period.

Making the disclosure during his contribution to the 2022/23 Budget Debate in the House of Representatives on March 17, Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said this represented the lowest incidence of major crimes since 2010.

He noted that homicides were down by 5.2 per cent, moving from 308 in 2021 to 292.

The Prime Minister added too that shootings were down by 19 per cent, moving from 274 to 222.

One hundred and ninety-six firearms were seized, representing an overall increase of 26 per cent and a 100 per cent increase in rifle seizures.

Meanwhile, PM Holness said that the Get Every Illegal Gun Campaign “is working”.

“The campaign is working; people are giving information. We have put $25 million from the FLA into the Get Every Illegal Gun campaign,” he said.

The recently launched JCF/JDF Anti-Gang Task Force has been operational, he also said, and their efforts so far have been reaping significant success.