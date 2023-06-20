Success of Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre Rehabilitation Programmes Highlighted

The Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre is offering rehabilitation programmes to prevent youth from reoffending, according to Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.
Speaking with journalists following a tour of the facility located in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, on Monday (June 19), Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said her top priority is to ensure the rehabilitation of persons entering the penal system, noting that the boys at Rio Cobre are being exposed to important skills.
“What I have seen, when it comes to rehabilitation, I have seen some of the skills that the youngsters are practising… . I am pleased. Rehabilitation and reintegration of the youngsters into society is on at the institution,” she stated.
Ms. Cuthbert-Flynn added that she and representatives of the Ministry and the Department of Correctional Services (DCS) are visiting the various correctional facilities to get first-hand knowledge of the programmes that are working and to strengthen those requiring additional support.
With support from Hi-Pro Farm Supplies, a vegetable garden has been established at the Centre, along with the expansion of poultry rearing to improve the institution’s food sustainability programme.
Under a partnership involving Hi-Pro, the We Transform Initiative, and students and Faculty from Humber College in Canada, the programme was recently expanded to provide enriched rehabilitation and education for boys 12 to 18 years old.
The rehabilitation process at the Centre is delivering practical experience in farming for the wards.
It also has other programmes that are focused on academics, skills training, sports, food and nutrition, sewing, and winemaking.