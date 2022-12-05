Students Urged to Resolve Conflicts Peacefully

Students are being encouraged to make use of alternative dispute resolution methods to resolve conflicts peacefully.
The charge was given by Minister of Justice, Hon. Delroy Chuck, during the final stop in the Ministry’s Alternative Justice Services school tour at St. James High School in Montego Bay, recently.
“If people are not able to deal with one another fairly, to listen to one another and to tolerate other persons’ views and deal with each other in a fair way, then you are always going to be fighting,” Mr. Chuck said.
“That is why it is important that you find ways and means to be able, when you have problems, to solve them. The Ministry of Justice has many appropriate means for you to settle any disputes and challenges that you have with one another,” he noted.
The Alternative Justice Services school tour aimed to educate students across the island about the Ministry’s alternative justice services.
The Minister encouraged students to report issues they may be having with each other to their guidance councillors and teachers, so that “both sides can be heard, and at the end of the day you can settle the dispute without having to fight”.
For his part, Custos of St. James, Bishop the Hon. Conrad Pitkin, commended Principal of St. James High, Joseph Williams, for his outstanding stewardship of the institution.
Among the services discussed during the session were child diversion, restorative justice and victim support.
A question-and-answer segment on the various services being provided closed out the session.