Students Urged To Make The Best Of Upcoming Summer School

Minister of Education and Youth, Hon. Fayval Williams, is urging students to take full advantage of the National Summer School Programme, which commences on Monday, July 4.
The Minister, who was speaking at the Hope Valley Experimental School graduation ceremony held at the University Chapel in St. Andrew on June 29, noted that the programme is designed to recover from loss of learning during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
“It is to help you who have lost two years when you were on the virtual platforms,” the Minister said, while lauding parents and teachers for “the resilience that you displayed during the COVID-19 era”.
The summer school programme will run for four weeks up to July 28 and will be delivered using two modalities – online and face-to-face.
Teachers/administrators are required to use the performance data of the students to recommend them for either modality.
For the online component, in addition to the four weeks of instruction, students will also have on-demand access to the platform and content for the entire summer period.
It is recommended that parents be engaged through face-to face sessions, virtual meetings, WhatsApp messages or phone calls, to inform them of the need for the child/children’s participation in summer school and to solicit their support.
Hope Valley Experimental was founded in 1972 as a primary school for both disabled and able-bodied children living in the area surrounding the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre.
“Schools like Hope Valley play a significant role in the holistic development of our students,” Minister Williams said.