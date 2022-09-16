Students Awarded Scholarships Valued $2 Million

Two students pursuing studies in medicine and nursing at the University of the West Indies (UWI) have received scholarships valued $2 million from the V. Mansukhani Foundation to offset their tuition.

The students are 23-year-old Gavieal Gordon, who received $1.5 million to continue on her journey towards becoming a cardiothoracic surgeon, while 21-year-old Zoe Hitchins has been awarded $500,000 to pursue a nursing degree.

The Foundation was established by Managing Director, Gul Mansukhani, in memory of his late son and mother.

Addressing the presentation ceremony at Jamaica House on Thursday (September 15), Member of Parliament for St. Andrew East Rural, the Most Hon. Juliet Holness, lauded Mr. Mansukhani for supporting the students and providing them with opportunities to achieve their goals.

“We are grateful that there are persons who are willing to support tertiary education,” she said.

Mrs. Holness called on more Jamaicans to support students pursuing tertiary studies.

“I am encouraging those who have been educated … do not forget to give back. Do not forget that, in the same way that you needed help, there are other children coming up right behind you who need your support to make it through tertiary education,” she said.

Mr. Mansukhani indicated the reasons spurring the Foundation’s establishment and the scholarships’ creation.

“I am very emotionally attached; I lost my only son [at age 28]. I have created this Foundation for him and I will continue to support Jamaica and the children; and this is just a start. I wish you both the best of luck in your studies and, Mrs. Holness, you can count on me; I am always there. Education was always what my son was all about, and I will continue it in his name,” he said.

Mr. Mansukhani said the Foundation was created to assist children who are in need, “who are bright but can’t move forward because they don’t have the funding”, adding that “we are going to go all out now.”

Meanwhile, Ms. Gordon, who responded on behalf of herself and Ms. Hitchins, said they were “extremely grateful” for the assistance.

“We want to say thank you so much. One point five million dollars is a lot to give to one child; but I thank you so much for the investment that you have made. Just as you have invested in me and Zoe, we will ensure that we go to school and we will do extremely well so that we can pay it forward when we would have achieved and excelled,” she said.

Ms. Gordon, who completes her studies in 2024, will become the first medical doctor in her family and the community of Woodford, Freetown District, St. Andrew East Rural. She thanked Mrs. Holness for her unwavering support.

“From the beginning of my journey, you have been there with me. I feel like your child; and so, to the lady, who has gone above and beyond the call of duty, I say thank you,” she said.

Ms. Hitchins, for her part, told JIS News that the $500,000 donation “is going to be a big help”, in enabling her to achieve her dream of becoming a nurse and helping people.

“I really want to help as much people as I can while I am here. I feel like there should be a purpose that everybody should have when they are living on this earth, and I think nursing is my purpose,” she said.