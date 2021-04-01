Student Registration Number Needed For ‘Own Your Own Device’ Initiative

Acting Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr. Grace McLean, says that only pupils in possession of a student registration number will be eligible to participate in the ‘Own Your Own Device’ initiative.

Dr. McLean, who was addressing a virtual Parenting Conference on March 31, said that the registration number is important in enabling students to access the programmes of the Ministry.

“It will be utilised for many other initiatives and activities throughout the education system. We are not at this time, permitting anyone to enter the (Own Your Own Device) programme and be eligible without the student registration number,” she noted.

Under the initiative, parents or guardians will receive an electronic voucher to purchase a tablet or laptop for students, who are in need but are not on the Programme of Advancement Through Health and Education (PATH).

It is anticipated that the initiative will benefit an estimated 36,000 students in primary and secondary schools across the island.

Dr. McLean said that the number, which is assigned to all primary and secondary level students, may be accessed through schools or the Ministry.

“The number is easily accessible. We have a team of persons that are working in that particular area, who are willing and able to provide you with the number if it cannot be provided by your school,” she advised.

“We will ensure that you are provided with the number and this is to be kept safe because you are definitely going to be needing this number even after we have completed the ‘Own Your Own Device’ programme,” she noted.

To access a student registration number, parents/guardians can call: 876- 612-5702, ext. 2418; 876-948-9254; WhatsApp 876-455-3003 or email nsrs@moey.gov.jm.