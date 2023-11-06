Stronger Social Security Systems Needed Across CARICOM – Min. Charles Jr.

Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., says the earthquake that shook sections of Jamaica on October 30 has emphasised the need for stronger social security systems throughout the Caribbean Community (CARICOM).

The quake, which measured 5.6 on the Richter scale, affected some nine parishes causing minor structural damage.

Mr. Charles said the earthquake served as a stark reminder of the vulnerabilities and unforeseen challenges the region faces.

“The earthquake, much like the pandemic before it, has laid bare the essential need for robust social security systems… systems that stand as bastions of stability when the ground shakes and the unexpected strikes,” the Minister noted.

He was addressing the 31st meeting of Heads of CARICOM Social Security Organisations held recently at the Hilton Resort in Montego Bay, St. James.

Mr. Charles said crises, such as the earthquake and pandemic, test the resilience of small developing states, and encouraged delegates to renew their commitment to ensuring that networks of safety in the region are fortified.

“It is in these moments that the true strength of our social security systems is measured, not just in the support they offer but in the hope they promise. As we stand shoulder to shoulder, let us renew our commitment to fortify our networks of safety and support, to prepare for the shocks and the unforeseen, just as we have learned from the lessons of the pandemic,” he underscored.

The Minister credited Jamaica’s recovery from the challenges stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic to the country’s strong social protection framework.

“The importance of a strong social protection policy agenda to the achievement and maintenance of social stability cannot be overstated,” he said.

“Notwithstanding the gains in strengthening our systems regionally over the past three to four decades, we recognise that there remain significant gaps and that, as a region, we have much further to go towards the attainment of a robust and comprehensive system of social security programmes and initiatives,” Mr. Charles added.

The meeting was held under the theme ‘Building Sustainable and Resilient Social Security Systems’.