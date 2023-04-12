Strong Showing at St. Mary Agri Expo

The 35th staging of the St. Mary Agri Expo, which was held on Easter Monday, April 10, is being dubbed by many as one of the best editions in the history of the storied event.

In fact, Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr., who toured the bevy of booths and exhibitions, proclaimed that the show has possibly rivalled only the major Denbigh Agricultural, Industrial and Food Show.

“It’s a whole heap of people that are here. This is perhaps the second largest [agricultural show] that I have seen since Denbigh, and what you see here is excitement [and] innovation in agriculture,” the Minister said.

He pointed to the “loads of young people” who featured at the JP Farms Sports Complex, where the event was held, and the various companies and agencies across the agricultural sector that showcased aspects of their unique services.

In addition, the event was amplified by interesting displays of agricultural crops and livestock, including small ruminants and other animals.

The Minister reminded that the month of April is being celebrated as Farmers’ Month, while informing that there are more than 15,000 registered farmers in the parish of St. Mary.

Furthermore, he said that the vibrant displays at the event “really reflect the support that the Government is trying to give to our farmers and we’re seeing the results of that investment”.

Another highlight of the day was the roster of exciting contests for which patrons return yearly. These included jelly drinking, coconut husking, bun-eating, sack race, potato race, a domino tournament and the crowd favourite, grease pig. There was also a kiddie’s village, as well as youth in agriculture and farm queen competitions.

Exemplifying the theme, ‘Smart Agriculture: Harnessing the Power of Automation and Digitisation for a Sustainable Future’, patrons also tuned in to demonstrations of various gadgets and devices in agriculture.

President of the St. Mary Association of Branch Societies of the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS), Fabian Rhule, said that the theme “highlights the importance of utilising technology to address the challenges facing the agricultural sector”.

These, he said, include climate change, food security and shortage of labour. Mr. Rhule further noted that the 35th staging of the expo has set the stage for another 35 years, while thanking sponsors, patrons, and supporters for making the event a successful one.

The day ended with a grand gospel concert and stage show, which was headlined by entertainers, Petra Kaye and Agent Sasco.

Other noteworthy guests at the St. Mary Agri Expo were Custos of St. Mary, Hon. Errol Johnson; Mayor of Port Maria, Councillor Richard Creary; Minister of State in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce and Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Mary South Eastern, Dr. the Hon. Norman Dunn; St. Mary Central MP, Dr. Morias Guy; St. Mary Western MP, Robert Montague; and Ambassador of the Republic of Cuba, Fermin Quinones.