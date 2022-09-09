Strong Relationship Between Jamaica and US Reaffirmed

The strong bilateral relationship between Jamaica and the United States (US) was reaffirmed today (September 8), during a call on Minister of Local Government and Rural Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, by US Ambassador to Jamaica, His Excellency N. Nick Perry.
During the meeting at the Ministry in Kingston, Mr. McKenzie and Ambassador Perry discussed various matters of importance, with a keen focus on energy, disaster preparedness and climate change.
“I think the vision of the Ambassador fits right into the vision of the Government and the things that we have been pursuing over the years, and I am really looking forward to increasing this relationship between the Government and the people of the US,” Minister McKenzie told JIS News.
He pointed out that he was especially “elated” about the Ambassador’s interest in disaster management and, in particular, “working with the Office of Disaster Preparedness and Emergency Management (ODPEM)”.
Mr. Perry is the first Jamaican-born person to be the US Ambassador to the country. He was hailed by Minister McKenzie as a “son of the soil”.
For his part, Ambassador Perry congratulated Jamaica on achieving 60 years of Independence and reiterated his commitment to continue strengthening and building the bilateral relationship between the two nations.
Other representatives from the US Embassy in Jamaica and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade were also in attendance.
Since his appointment earlier this year, Ambassador Perry has called on a number of Government Ministers, including the Minister of Transport and Mining, Hon. Audley Shaw; Minister of Labour and Social Security, Hon. Karl Samuda; Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator the Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith; and Minister of Agriculture and Fisheries, Hon. Pearnel Charles Jr.