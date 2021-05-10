Stratmore Gardens Children’s Home Receives Donation

The Stratmore Gardens Children’s Home in Spanish Town, St. Catherine, has benefitted from a donation of supplies from the George Moodie Cares Foundation and the St. Andrew Technical High School Key Club.

Several members of the two organisations visited the home on Friday (May 7), where they handed over cleaning products, hand sanitisers, toiletries, clothing and food items. They also treated the children to cake and ice cream.

Founder of the George Moodie Cares Foundation, George Moodie, told JIS News that the organisation was happy to assist the home and pledged that the support would continue.

He said that the Foundation, which was established in 2018 in honour of his late mother, plans to spearhead an infrastructure upgrading project for the home, as well as provide assistance for other child-care institutions.

“It is for us to come together and ensure that we are our brother’s keeper,” he said.

Science teacher and faculty adviser for the St. Andrew Technical High School Key Club, Shadae Leachman, who told JIS News that she pays regular visits to the home, said she has developed a bond with the children and wanted to give back to them.

“I went on a donation drive and persons contributed items and I thank them (donors) for the support in helping to accomplish this project,” she noted.

Miss Leachman said that the donation is not a one-off gesture, noting that the home will be the Key Club’s “signature project”.

Manager of the Home, Marcia Tucker, expressed gratitude on behalf of the 36 children and 20 staff members.

“It is always special when people reach out to us. I appreciate what they have done and hope they will continue. We are very blessed to have two groups coming to share with us,” she said.