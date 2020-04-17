STATIN To Conduct COVID-19 Survey

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) will be undertaking a survey to collate data on citizens’ knowledge, attitudes and practices relating to the coronavirus (COVID-19).

Director General, Carol Coy, says the telephone survey, which is expected to get under way by Monday, April 20, forms part of initiatives being undertaken by a special National Research Agenda for a COVID-19 team that has been established by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.

The team, which comprises a wide cross section of stakeholders across government, academia and the private sector, is co-chaired by the Ministry and STATIN.

“The main objective of this survey is to gain a better understanding of what Jamaicans know about COVID-19… with regard to prevention and pandemic control activities,” Ms. Coy added.

She was speaking during a virtual media briefing at STATIN’s head office in Kingston on Thursday (April 16).

STATIN’s Deputy Director General, Leesha Delatie-Budair, said information derived from the survey, which is expected to be conducted over four weeks, will serve to further inform the Government’s response to Jamaica’s COVID-19 outbreak.

“This will inform their public health response. It will also inform their messaging, in terms of how they communicate to Jamaicans, to see whether or not it is being effective, if persons are practising social distancing, and if persons are changing their behaviour in any way, shape or form because of COVID-19,” she informed.

Ms. Delatie-Budair said STATIN will be sensitising the public about the survey “to ensure that persons are aware of when the data collection process has started and the questions that we’re asking”.

Meanwhile, Ms. Coy said the prevailing challenges associated with COVID-19 “not only require a Government response but also a whole-of-society response”.

“Given how rapidly the situation is evolving and the demand for information, innovative solutions are required,” she contended.