STATIN Explores Options

She was speaking during a virtual media briefing at STATIN’s head office in Kingston on Thursday (April 16).

Ms. Coy said consequent on COVID-19, STATIN’s April 2020 Labour Force Survey, which was scheduled for six weeks beginning April 1, was cancelled.

She explained that this was done in order to minimise the risks to data-collection staff and households with which they interact.

Consequently, Ms. Coy said labour market indicators will not be available for April, hence the decision to explore the possible incorporation of a COVID-19 module in the July survey.

She advised that STATIN will also seek how best to leverage its position as part of the National Research Agenda for COVID-19 team, initiated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness, “to see if we can find other information to give an indicator as to what is happening in the labour market”.

Meanwhile, Ms. Coy advised that the virus has affected preparatory work for the 2020 Survey of Living Conditions data-collection exercise, resulting in the postponement of the activity, which was scheduled for June.

“The Institute will, however, explore all options to have the successful execution of this survey in 2020,” she added.

Ms. Coy pointed out that COVID-19 has significantly impacted the production of statistical products by STATIN and other national statistical offices (NSOs) across the Caribbean.

As a result, she said many of these agencies that were preparing to execute various surveys this year have postponed these activities.

“The management of STATIN will continue to review its internal operations to ascertain how best to align its activities with the Government’s directives and recommendations to minimise the impact of the disruption to our operations,” Ms. Coy said.