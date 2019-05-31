STATIN Conducting Listing of Dwellings Exercise

Story Highlights The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is conducting a Listing of Dwellings Exercise, which is aimed at updating the count of dwellings in Jamaica between censuses.

The exercise provides the sampling frame for the selection of households to be included in the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions, the Labour Force Survey, among others.

Acting Director of the Research, Design and Evaluation Division at STATIN, Jessica Campbell, explained to JIS News that “because the census is done every 10 years, there has to be some form of exercise between censuses to update the list of dwellings in Jamaica, so that when we send out the interviewers, they can find, accurately, the dwellings that we assign them to”.

The Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is conducting a Listing of Dwellings Exercise, which is aimed at updating the count of dwellings in Jamaica between censuses.

The exercise provides the sampling frame for the selection of households to be included in the Jamaica Survey of Living Conditions, the Labour Force Survey, among others.

Acting Director of the Research, Design and Evaluation Division at STATIN, Jessica Campbell, explained to JIS News that “because the census is done every 10 years, there has to be some form of exercise between censuses to update the list of dwellings in Jamaica, so that when we send out the interviewers, they can find, accurately, the dwellings that we assign them to”.

She informed that the exercise, which began in February 2019, will be completed on June 30 and will cover 952 enumeration districts across the island.

Miss Campbell pointed out that each enumeration district generally contains an average of 100 to 150 dwellings, and, so far, 700 of the 952 enumeration districts have been completed.

Explaining the process, she noted that an interviewer is assigned to an enumeration district and is tasked with covering every dwelling in that area.

“The interviewer goes out with a tablet and a map of the district and begins at the starting point indicated on the map and canvasses every single dwelling until the exercise is completed,” Miss Campbell outlined.

She noted that one member of the household is asked to participate in the exercise.

“The person will be asked three basic questions – how many persons live there, the number of rooms, and the rooms used for sleeping. Answers to other questions relating to the type of dwelling, the type of roof, and material of the outer walls will be obtained from observation,” she pointed out.

“So, the overall exercise is very simple, easy and short and the respondent does not have to present any document or material… just a smile and a welcoming face,” she said.

Miss Campbell urged persons to support the process by cooperating with the team and participating in the exercise.

“A major challenge is access to gated communities, and this has been a longstanding issue and we want to implore persons to allow the interviewers, whichever survey it is, to ask you the questions, as, in the long run, it benefits us as a people,” she noted.

She is assuring citizens that the information they provide is confidential under the Statistics Act and cannot be provided to any other party.

“The entire country needs to be on the lookout, as the exercise is being conducted across the island. The interviewers all have their identification cards displayed on their person and if it is not displayed, the respondent has the right to ask for it to be shown to them,” she said.

Miss Campbell said that persons can verify the identity of the interviewer and the survey being undertaken, by calling STATIN at 876-630-1600.