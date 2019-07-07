Statement on the Passing of Ambassador Elinor Felix

It is with great sadness that I learn of the passing of Ambassador Elinor Felix.

Ambassador Felix was the former Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the Prime Minister; former Ambassador to Cuba and worked in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade for several years.

Ambassador Felix passed away this morning after a valiant battle with cancer. She was only a week shy of her 71st birthday.

My experience with Ambassador Felix dates back to 2011. Over the years, I recall her professional, warm and engaging spirit. Indeed, she was a woman who inspired. I’ve always admired her strength and outlook on life.

Jamaica will miss a civil servant of the highest order, a diplomat and an ambassador who served her country well.

I extend condolences to the family and friends of Ambassador Felix and her colleagues in the foreign services.