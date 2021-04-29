Statement On The Passing Of Ambassador Anthony Johnson by Hon. Audley Shaw – Minister of Industry, Investment And Commerce

The Honourable Anthony Johnson was an outstanding citizen of Jamaica. He was a well-educated all-rounder serving in the private sector, constituency representation, Minister of Government and

Ambassador to the USA and Great Britain.

In all of this he walked with Kings and kept the common touch. He had a great sense of humor. In

the pursuit of excellence one person can make a difference. That person was the Honourable Anthony Johnson. He has bequeathed his example of excellence to his children, including the Honourable Kamina Johnson Smith, our distinguished Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.

May God Bless his soul and surround his family with the precious memories of a truly outstanding and inspirational Jamaican.