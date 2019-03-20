Statement: Minister Ruel Reid Resigns from the Cabinet and Senate

This morning I met with Minister Ruel Reid regarding certain allegations in the public domain.

In keeping with the principles of good governance, I requested and received Minister Reid’s resignation.

Minister Reid has also resigned from the Senate.

The Minister’s resignation will ensure that any investigation into matters of concern will not be in any way impeded by his presence or oversight of the Ministry.

The Ministry of Education Youth and Information will now fall under the temporary supervision of the Office of the Prime Minister which will start its own review of the ministry and its agencies.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness