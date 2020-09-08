Statement from the President of the Senate on the passing of Mrs. Jeanette Grant-Woodham, OD, JP

I am saddened by the passing of Mrs. Jeanette Grant-Woodham, OD, JP, who has the distinction of being the first female President of the Senate of Jamaica. Mrs. Grant Woodham was a warm individual who gave unparalleled service to the people of Jamaica.

Mrs. Grant-Woodham was appointed to the Senate in 1980. She was elected Deputy President in 1980 and was elevated to the presidency from 1984-1986. Mrs. Grant-Woodham also served as Minister of State in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Trade and Industry.

A career educator, Mrs. Grant-Woodham was the first Principal of the Tivoli Gardens High School. She was dedicated to the field at all levels and served the University of the West Indies, the University of Technology, the Council of Community Colleges and the Caribbean Association of Principals of Secondary Schools in various capacities.

Mrs. Grant-Woodham was committed to the cause of women’s political empowerment. She was an active member of Jamaica Women’s Political Caucus and after her retirement from active politics, became a Certified Political Trainer for Women.

I extend deepest sympathies to the family and friends of this great Jamaican woman.