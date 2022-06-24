Statement From Prime Minister Andrew Holness on Result of Commonwealth Secretary General Race
I extend sincere congratulations to the incumbent, Baroness Scotland on her re-election as Commonwealth Secretary General.
It was a good contest and the Baroness prevailed.
My heartfelt congratulations and commendations also to our Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade, Senator Hon. Kamina Johnson Smith who ran a distinguished and exemplary campaign.
Jamaica remains deeply proud of Minister Johnson Smith and we are happy to have put forward such a strong credible and competent candidate. Her candidature won her the respect and admiration of many countries within our Commonwealth family and brought prominence to Jamaica and our ability to contest within such a large international institution.
Admittedly, several members of the Cabinet of Jamaica, have mixed feelings and are relieved that Senator Johnson Smith remains Jamaica’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade.
Jamaica continues to believe in the Commonwealth, its diversity and its potential to deliver for its people.