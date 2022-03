Statement by the Prime Minister on the Resignation of Minister Robert Montague

Late this evening, I met with Minister Robert Montague who tendered his resignation with immediate effect.

Minister Montague expressed that it was a privilege to have had the “opportunity to serve at the highest levels in government”.