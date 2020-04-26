Statement by Prime Minister Holness on the Tragic Death of Jodian Fearon

I have received a preliminary briefing from the Minister of Health, Dr Christopher Tufton on the tragic circumstances surrounding the death of a mother after giving birth.

My heart goes out to the family and loved ones of young Jodian Fearon.

Indeed, the entire nation is rightfully disturbed, alarmed and saddened by the reports in the media so far.

The Government of Jamaica will offer all necessary support to the family at this critical time.

In that regard, Minister Tufton has assured me that a thorough investigation of the matter has been undertaken, including a review of all established protocols in and between the public and private healthcare systems to identify any possible general system weaknesses or specific operational breakdowns in the handling of this case.

We are aware that the COVID19 epidemic is placing additional strain on our resources and increasingly complicating our response systems and daily lives, however as a people we must never allow the epidemic to cause us to lose sight of our humanity.