Statement by Prime Minister Andrew Holness on the Assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse

I would like to express on behalf of the Government of Jamaica our tremendous sadness after learning of the tragic assassination of our CARICOM friend and neighbour President of Haiti, His Excellency Jovenel Moïse.

Jamaica has always maintained a close relationship with Haiti not just as our Caribbean neighbor but also as our “sister” in CARICOM.

We wish for the people of Haiti peace and stability at this time.

Our Government will continue to monitor the situation and to gather as much information as we can.

A special meeting of CARICOM heads of Government was convened today, the outcome of which will be communicated to the public soon.

My thoughts and prayers are with the Moïse family and the Government and people of Haiti.