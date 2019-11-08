State Minister Terrelonge Launches L.I.T. Youth Month 2019

Story Highlights On Saturday, November 2, 2019, over five hundred (500) youth from all parishes, several youth organisations and different social backgrounds gathered at the Emancipation Park to officially launch the "Popular" version of The National Youth Policy (2017-2030). The event represented the launch of Youth Month 2019 which is being commemorated under the theme: L.I.T- “Jamaican Youth Leading, Inspiring and Transforming our World.” Young persons were engaged in a Lapathon "Lit-a-thon" around the track of Emancipation Park to champion each policy/priority goal.

To support the Lapathon, a Youth Opportunities Village was mounted with over twenty-six (26) stakeholders providing hundreds of attendees access to opportunities in education, training, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and investment options, health and well-being, among others. To close out the evening's activities, hundreds of young people were thrilled with entertainment from several gospel and popular artistes which included Kemar Highcon, Jai-Kingston, the “Spell-it-out” Queen; Tifa and Ashe, who gave a stunning dramatisation of the popular version of the National Youth Policy.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Hon. Alando Terrelonge, actively participated in the evening’s presentation and commended the youth-led team that spearheaded the event. Minister Terrelonge also delivered the keynote address and presentation of the National Youth Policy which he emphasised as fundamental to Youth Month 2019.

On Saturday, November 2, 2019, over five hundred (500) youth from all parishes, several youth organisations and different social backgrounds gathered at the Emancipation Park to officially launch the “Popular” version of The National Youth Policy (2017-2030). The event represented the launch of Youth Month 2019 which is being commemorated under the theme: L.I.T- “Jamaican Youth Leading, Inspiring and Transforming our World.” Young persons were engaged in a Lapathon “Lit-a-thon” around the track of Emancipation Park to champion each policy/priority goal.

To support the Lapathon, a Youth Opportunities Village was mounted with over twenty-six (26) stakeholders providing hundreds of attendees access to opportunities in education, training, entrepreneurship, financial literacy and investment options, health and well-being, among others. To close out the evening’s activities, hundreds of young people were thrilled with entertainment from several gospel and popular artistes which included Kemar Highcon, Jai-Kingston, the “Spell-it-out” Queen; Tifa and Ashe, who gave a stunning dramatisation of the popular version of the National Youth Policy.

State Minister in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information (MOEYI), Hon. Alando Terrelonge, actively participated in the evening’s presentation and commended the youth-led team that spearheaded the event. Minister Terrelonge also delivered the keynote address and presentation of the National Youth Policy which he emphasised as fundamental to Youth Month 2019.

He further encouraged the youth to participate in the many activities planned for Youth Month, highlighting that this was their opportunity to display their leadership skills and demonstrate appropriately the acronym, “L.I.T.”

The MOEYI, through the support of its partners, will be “L.I.T.” all November as they continue to celebrate Youth Month 2019.

Some scheduled activities will include National Integrity Action/MoEYI Secondary Schools Rights Awareness Tours; a series of “Around the Table” discussions for young entrepreneurs; the tenth (10th) sitting of the National Youth Parliament and the highly anticipated Prime Minister’s National Youth Award for Excellence (PMYA) ceremony 2019.