State Minister Lauds Inter-Agency Approach to Tackle Drug Use

The inter-agency approach to tackle drug use in Jamaica has been lauded by Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.
Speaking at the recent National Workshop on Early Warning Systems on Drugs, organised by the National Council on Drug Abuse (NCDA), at the Courtyard by Marriott Hotel in New Kingston, Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn said emerging drugs pose a potential threat to public health and safety.
Highlighting many of the drugs that have endorsement in culture and in entertainment, the Minister of State said this “has to be considered a significant threat to the health and well-being of our citizens, as music typically reflects the reality among our people”.
She underscored that early warning systems are “crucial tools” in addressing drug abuse, as they allow for the detection of emerging drugs, identify vulnerable communities, and assess the effectiveness of existing prevention and intervention measures.
“They also provide a vital link between data, analysis, and action, enabling us to be proactive rather than reactive in our approach. This mechanism will prove particularly beneficial to the entities involved in law enforcement and border protection, by providing information that may guide and, ultimately, prevent substance abuse,” the State Minister said.
Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn emphasised the need for a sustained “holistic approach” to effectively address drug abuse, to include enhancing education and awareness programmes, expanding treatment and rehabilitation facilities, and promoting community-based initiatives.
“As a nation with a vibrant culture and strong sense of community, we need to acknowledge the unique challenge we face, while also recognising the resilience and potential of our people to overcome these challenges,” she told the audience.
The early warning system generates and exchanges information among key actors in the substance-use field.
It is responsible for the early detection of the emerging drug phenomenon, identifies new drug-use patterns and facilitates assessment of the risks posed by such drugs, and provides evidence to guide appropriate responses.
Preparations for an early warning system commenced in 2019.
Among the next steps to arise from the National Workshop is the identification and engagement of focal points for capacity-building, the development of protocols and procedures for the early warning system, and continued collaboration among stakeholders.