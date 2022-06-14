State Minister Highlights Importance Of Giving Blood

The importance of donating blood to the National Blood Transfusion Service (NBTS) has been highlighted by Minister of State in the Ministry of Health and Wellness, Hon. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn.
Speaking at the official opening of a blood collection centre at the Spanish Town Hospital in St. Catherine, today (June 14), the State Minister said blood is a critical life-saving element of public health, and donors must be commended for their action.
“Blood donors are the pulse of the global health community and the universal need for regular voluntary donations is evident when we take just one look across the spectrum of our health facilities,” she told the audience.
Mrs. Cuthbert-Flynn pointed out that women in pregnancy and childbirth need blood, owing to the risks and harm women are exposed to when receiving care during childbirth.
“In addition, many newborn babies encounter challenges in the first few days of life. They too need blood, along with children undergoing surgeries, individuals with leukemia and other cancers, people suffering from heart and cardiovascular diseases, trauma cases, accident victims and people undergoing advanced medical and surgical procedures,” she said.
“Regular voluntary blood donation is necessary for the maintenance of adequate blood supplies and the timely access to safe blood for transfusions. I applaud those who advocate and encourage others to participate in the life-saving practice of giving blood. I urge you to continue playing your part in ensuring good health and wellness for all ages,” the State Minister added.
A special blood collection drive is on to mark the opening of the centre, and it will operate on Saturdays, starting June 18.
June 14 is celebrated as World Blood Donor Day.
The day is being observed globally under the theme ‘Donating Blood is An Act of Solidarity. Join the Effort and Save Lives’. It is geared at raising awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products, and to give recognition to donors.