State Minister Hails Rio Cobre Correctional Centre Rehabilitation Programme

Minister of State in the Ministry of National Security, Hon. Zavia Mayne, says he is encouraged by the comprehensive suite of programmes offered by the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre in St. Catherine for the rehabilitation of wards.

“A facility like this means a lot to the Ministry, to the Government. The juveniles who have found themselves on the wrong side of the law, we want to make sure that we give them an opportunity to learn from whatever wrongs they may have done,” he said.

The Minister, who was on a tour of the facility on Thursday (July 14), noted that the focus of the programme is on education, vocational training, life skills as well as the overall mental and therapeutic development of the youngsters.

“The rehabilitation programme is quite credible, and this is an area where we will definitely be ramping up the support,” he said.

In the meantime, the State Minister said he is pleased with the overall condition of the plant and the work that is currently being done to renovate the facility.

A new block was opened last year to include dormitories, classrooms, a staff room, a medical examination station and bathroom facilities, and another block is being prepared for renovation.

The State Minister also praised the “very professional (and) highly organised staff” at the Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre for their commitment to improving the lives of the wards.

“Clearly, when you walk into this facility, there is obviously leadership on the

ground and not just at Rio Cobre, but at the other correctional facilities (where) the staff are professional and are giving of their best,” he said.

“The work continues; the Government is behind you, the Government supports you,” he assured the staff.

The Rio Cobre Juvenile Correctional Centre houses boys ages 12 to 18 years, who have committed an offence.

The centre provides total care for the wards, offering skills training in woodwork, barbering, home economics, and tailoring and engaging them in spiritual, social, and recreational activities to foster holistic growth.

Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) lessons, and three remedial classes are offered.

Extra-curricular activities and behaviour modification programmes are also incorporated in the curriculum.