Stakeholders Sensitised About Anti-Bullying Measures

Students, parents and education sector stakeholders were sensitised on how to respond to bullying and cybercrimes during an anti-bullying workshop held on Thursday (October 13).

The forum was the first in a series of virtual workshops being hosted by the Child Protection and Family Services Agency (CPFSA), aimed at strengthening stakeholders’ capacity to alleviate the negative effects of bullying on the nation’s children.

Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Rosalee Gage-Grey, said the workshops align with the “multisectoral and holistic approach” needed to help tackle the issue of violence in schools.

“Worldwide, bullying remains a constant issue in the home, community and schools. In Jamaica, bullying is also a prevalent problem, as a study by the CPFSA, through the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), shows that six in 10 Jamaican students say they have been bullied at some point in their lives,” she indicated.

Meanwhile, as technology advances and more students become exposed to cyberspace, they are being cautioned about the dangers of cybercrimes.

Cybercrime is any offence facilitated by or involving the use of electronic communications or information systems, including any device or the internet.

According to Corporal Samantha Ewan of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) Cyber Safety Unit, a common sign of cyberbullying is when individuals become emotionally upset during and after the use of the internet or a device.

She said other signs include individuals becoming very secretive or protective of their online activities, withdrawal from family members, friends and engagements, and avoiding school and group gatherings.

Throughout the session, Corporal Ewan encouraged students to refrain from physically meeting persons they have only met online or disclosing personal information.

“Look at your privacy settings on your computer and do not give out information about yourself. Adults should be more responsible for their children and participate actively in keeping them safe,” she advised.

Under Jamaica’s Cybercrime Act, a person commits an offence if they use a “computer to send to another person any data (whether in the form of a message or otherwise) that is obscene, constitutes a threat or is menacing in nature, intending to harass any person or cause harm or the apprehension of harm, to any person or property.”

Corporal Ewan recommends that all schools establish clear policies regarding cyberbullying.

Persons can call the 24-hour helpline – 211 – to report cyberbullying or any form of child abuse.