Stakeholders Laud Revamped Hague Agricultural Show

Story Highlights Trelawny stakeholders are praising the revamped Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show, noting that it is a signal that agriculture is once again alive and well in the parish.

“I am elated about this the 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show. I am also very passionate about the theme chosen to commemorate this year’s staging – ‘Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change’,” said Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager.

The Hague Show was held in Trelawny on Wednesday, February 26.

Trelawny stakeholders are praising the revamped Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show, noting that it is a signal that agriculture is once again alive and well in the parish.

“I am elated about this the 65th staging of the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show. I am also very passionate about the theme chosen to commemorate this year’s staging – ‘Agricultural Resilience and Adaptation to Climate Change’,” said Mayor of Falmouth, Councillor Colin Gager.

The Hague Show was held in Trelawny on Wednesday, February 26.

The Mayor said it has not been lost on the people of Trelawny that “as we celebrate 250 years as a parish”, the Hague Agricultural Show is a friendly reminder of the importance of agriculture and its invaluable contribution to Jamaica’s economy.

He argued that while the parish is known for its production of quality crops, it is “the rich yellow yam” that is the real standout.

“With the focus on highlighting the importance of agricultural sustainability through the adaptation of climate smart practices, farmers and stakeholders in the sector should seek to learn strategies and the best methods for mitigation against potential disasters,” the Mayor said.

For his part, Custos of Trelawny, Hon. Paul Muschett, said commendations must be extended to the Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) and the Trelawny Association of Branch Societies, “which have worked tirelessly” to revive the Hague Agricultural and Industrial Show.

“We can again look forward to an event which we can be proud of. Last year was a successful staging, exemplifying application of accountable leadership alongside creative content. This year was even better where, for the first time, we had a Jamaican Prime Minister opening the event,” he said.

Meanwhile, JAS President, Lenworth Fulton, pointed out that the Hague show provides agricultural stakeholders, farmers, and young people the opportunity to learn how climate-smart practices, infused with technology, will assist the sector to plan and mitigate climatic changes.

“We commend the farmers of Trelawny who participate annually by showcasing their produce to include varieties of yams, herbs, spices, agro-processing products and livestock. We also hope that the show serves as a platform to network and access potential clients,” he added.