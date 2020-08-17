St. Thomas Placed Under 14-Day Curfew

Effective Tuesday (August 18), the parish of St. Thomas will be under curfew for 14 days between the hours of 7:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m. daily.

In addition, the community quarantine that is currently in effect for the Church Corner area in the parish has been extended for another 14 days and will now end on September 2 instead of August 20.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, made the announcements on Monday (August 17), during an emergency digital press briefing from the Office of the Prime Minister Media Centre, to give an update on measures to contain the coronavirus (COVID-2019) pandemic.

The Government placed Church Corner and the adjoining communities of Lower Summit and Bamboo River under a 14-day quarantine on August 7, following a jump in cases of the virus in the parish, with 28 positive cases over four days, including 13 from the communities under quarantine.

Overall there are approximately 89 cases within the parish, 45 of which are within the quarantine communities. In addition, more symptomatic persons have been identified, who have been tested and are awaiting results.

Mr. Holness said that based on reports from the Ministry of Health and Wellness about the situation in St. Thomas, the Government felt that further action was necessary beyond extending the quarantine.

“We’re seeing cases popping up generally within the parish of St. Thomas even outside of the communities under quarantine. This suggests that the general movement in the parish could cause outbreaks, and of course, people are not following the infection prevention and control measures,” Mr. Holness noted.

“So, the Government has decided that we will increase the curfew hours. Presently, the curfew for the island is from 5:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.,” he noted.

Additionally, the Prime Minister informed that there will be no funeral services, civic services, weddings or entertainment activities in the parish for the next 14 days.

Burials will be allowed to take place with a maximum of 15 persons, including the pastoral delegation and burial attendants.

Meanwhile, the community quarantine that is in effect in Sandy Bay, Clarendon, has also been extended for 14 days and will end on September 2.