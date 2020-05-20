St. Mary Quarantine To Be Lifted Thursday

The quarantine order, now in effect for the communities of Dover, Enfield and Annotto Bay in St. Mary, will not be extended.

Prime Minister, the Most Hon. Andrew Holness, said that the two-week quarantine that was imposed on May 7 will be lifted as scheduled this Thursday (May 21).

He was speaking at a press conference at Jamaica House on Monday (May 18).

The communities were placed under quarantine due to a spike in coronavirus (COVID-19) cases.

Mr. Holness said that during the quarantine period, contact tracing was enhanced. A total of 130 samples were collected, with two positive cases, bringing the total positives in the quarantined area to 16.

“Fever and respiratory surveillance were conducted in these communities over the period at least twice, with over 2,000 household visits and over 7,000 assessments done. Persons with symptoms were tested and these results, so far, are negative. A total of 118 samples were collected. A batch of 82 samples was collected yesterday and we await those results,” he said.

He noted that all confirmed persons and close contacts are isolated within State facilities.

The Prime Minister said that when the quarantine ends, community surveillance will continue to include a search for influenza-like illnesses and severe acute respiratory infections.