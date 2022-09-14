St. James Residents, Visitors Sign Condolence Book for the Queen

Residents, local officials, visitors and members of the security forces, streamed into the hallowed halls of the St. James Parish Church on September 13, to sign the condolence book in honour of Her Majesty, The Queen.

Custos of the parish, Bishop Conrad Pitkin and Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Leeroy Williams, were on hand to welcome persons, who lined up from as early as 9:00 am to pay their respects to the late British monarch, who demised peacefully on September 8 at age 96.

As persons waited to sign, they were able to view a film on the life of the Queen, who was revered around the world for her strength and resilience.

The Queen, who was the British monarch for 70 years, was crowned in 1952 following the death of her father.

“Her Majesty, The Queen was the head of State and the longest-reigning monarch in [British] history; a real historical figure,” Bishop Pitkin told JIS News.

“It is only appropriate and fitting that we, as a community here in Montego Bay, pay our respects. We also thought that the parish church, which is an Anglican church …over 200 years old and an institution here in the parish, should be used for this occasion,” he noted.

The Queen was no stranger to Jamaica, having visited the island on six occasions with her husband, The Duke of Edinburgh.

The Custos said he had the privilege of meeting the Queen in 1994 when she paid her fifth visit to Jamaica. “I was part of a delegation of Justices of the Peace (JP) that she met here in St. James,” he noted.

“She, along with Prince Phillip, were very gracious and friendly. They made us feel very relaxed and very much at ease. I will always remember that warm and captivating smile. Her Majesty truly had a special place in her heart for Jamaica,” he added.

For his part, Mayor Williams said the Queen has left a rich legacy of public service that will be hard to emulate.

He noted that her ties and love for Jamaica have been well documented over the years, pointing to her multiple visits and the local charities with which the royal family has been associated.

“That’s why I am here to pay my respects. She will be sadly missed,” he said.

Murphy and Louise Montgomery from Louisiana in the United States (US), who were among visitors signing the condolence book, said they welcomed the opportunity to “say goodbye to a worldwide icon”.

“We’re here in Jamaica on vacation and I must say that it is a pleasure to be here for this momentous occasion in honouring the Queen,” Mr. Montgomery told JIS News.

“We are indeed glad to be here to pay homage and it’s a pleasure for us. We got more out of it than anybody. We get something to go back home to talk about…photos and all,” he said.

Mrs. Montgomery, for her part, said “We are really glad there was a condolence book here in St. James so that persons could [participate] in this historic occasion.”

Members of Government, civic agencies and the business community will have the opportunity to sign the book on Wednesday (September 14); JPs on September 15 and 16; and members of the public on September 17 and 19.

The hours of signing are 10:00 am to 4:00 pm each day.