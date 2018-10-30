St. James Municipal Corporation to Issue Temporary Vending Permits

Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis (centre), addresses journalists at a press conference held at the St. James Municipal Corporation, on Friday (October 26). With the Mayor (from left) are Chief Health Inspector of the St. James Health Department, Lennox Wallace; and Deputy Superintendent of Police in Charge of Operations for St. James, Kevin Francis. + - Photo: Serena Grant Mayor of Montego Bay, Councillor Homer Davis (centre), addresses journalists at a press conference held at the St. James Municipal Corporation, on Friday (October 26). With the Mayor (from left) are Chief Health Inspector of the St. James Health Department, Lennox Wallace; and Deputy Superintendent of Police in Charge of Operations for St. James, Kevin Francis. Story Highlights Mayor of Montego Bay, His Worship, Councillor Homer Davis, says the St. James Municipal Corporation will be issuing temporary vending permits to persons during the upcoming Yuletide season.

“I have been in discussion with the Commercial Services Department to see how we can issue temporary vending permits and identify the areas in which we will be allowing these persons to vend,” the Mayor said at a press conference hosted at the St. James Municipal Corporation on October 26.





He underscored the importance of persons vending at designated locations. “Public spaces must, at all times, have clear access. Wherever illegal vending or illegal obstruction is taking place, then the police have the authority to remove and prosecute those persons responsible,” the Mayor emphasised.

Councillor Davis also outlined that persons are still expected to behave accordingly throughout the season.

“We are not saying individuals are not to make an honest living, but while doing so, you should not endeavour to make life difficult for persons who are going about their lawful business,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Mayor said that promoters who are having large events during the holiday season must have closed-circuit televisions (CCTVs) installed at the venues, before a permit can be granted by the St. James municipality.

“For major events, we will be requiring the promoters to have cameras affixed at these locations, to protect their patrons as well as to assist the police, the fire brigade, public health department and the National Solid Waste Management Authority (NSWMA). This will make for speedier investigations should an issue arise,” Councillor Davis said.

He highlighted the importance of safety during the Christmas period and the need for a heightened sense of security, especially because there is an increase in the level of commercial activities during the season.

As such, he noted that preparations are being made by the municipality, in collaboration with various stakeholders, to ensure that the Yuletide season runs smoothly in the city of Montego Bay.

The press conference was hosted to discuss safety and security measures, which will take effect during the festive season. Representatives from agencies such as the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF), the St. James Public Health Department, the Jamaica Fire Brigade and the NSWMA were in attendance.