St. Elizabeth Records Reduction In Aedes Aegypti Mosquito Population

Chief Public Health Inspector for St. Elizabeth, Everod Lewis, says the Aedes aegypti mosquito population in the parish has been reduced to seven per cent, as vector-control measures continue in a bid to counter the spread of the dengue virus.

Speaking at the recent monthly meeting of the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation in Black River, Mr. Lewis informed that approximately 55 communities across the parish have been inspected by vector-control workers over the past month.

He said 14,000 homes were visited, with a total of 1,024 premises testing positive for having mosquito breeding sites.

“The necessary actions [inclusive of fogging] were taken, in terms of treatment, and those were resolved. The team has been working very well out there… and we have been managing fairly well,” he further informed.

Mr. Lewis said resources, such as pickup units that the parish received a year ago to help bolster the ongoing dengue eradication programme, have been invaluable in efforts to contain the spread of the mosquito-borne illness.

Additionally, he said that several educational activities have been ongoing in the parish to not only sensitise the public about the dangers of the dengue virus but also the coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Our health education activities are ongoing. A total of 168 lectures were done across the parish focusing on… the coronavirus, mosquito control, and infection and prevention control,” Mr. Lewis further stated.