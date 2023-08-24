St. Elizabeth Infirmary Gets New Administrative Building

Support and healthcare services at the St. Elizabeth Infirmary are to improve with the addition of a new administrative building that was officially opened by Minister of Local Government and Community Development, Hon. Desmond McKenzie, on August 21.

The project was carried out in partnership with the National Housing Trust (NHT).

It boasts several amenities aimed at enhancing the lives of both the staff and residents.

The administrative building features several staff offices, a dinner room, customer service area and storerooms. In addition, handrails, metal grills, CCTV cameras and air-conditioning units have been installed.

Furthermore, a new walkway and pavements leading to the facility were erected, as well as extensive landscaping works undertaken. These have not only rendered the space highly functional but also visually appealing.

“This Government will never [renege] on its commitment in caring for those people (residents), regardless of the circumstances,” Mr. McKenzie said.

“We are presently reviewing our infirmaries to look at the ones that will be able to facilitate more social cases. We have done that already in about six parishes, and we are looking to further that engagement with the Ministry of Health & Wellness,” he added.

The Minister extended commendation to the staff of the infirmary and the St. Elizabeth Municipal Corporation for upholding the principles of decency and dignity in providing care for those who are under the protection of the State.

“I can see the smile on the faces of those of you who would occupy the building. I urge you to continue to be as efficient as you have been, and never lose sight of your contribution to the growth and development of Jamaica,” Mr. McKenzie said.

In the meantime, new Matron of the St. Elizabeth Infirmary, located in Santa Cruz, Bianca Mitchell, said the staff and residents are appreciative of the new infrastructure and thanked the Government and associated entities for working together to complete the project.

She indicated that the new administrative building would provide a more comfortable environment and improved workspaces for staff to continue delivering the highest standard of assistance and support.

“A heartfelt word of appreciation goes out to my dedicated staff at the St. Elizabeth Infirmary. You work tirelessly behind the scenes for long hours. Your hard work, determination and attention to detail have ensured the smooth execution of this event. We look forward to future opportunities together to make a difference,” Ms. Mitchell said.

The St. Elizabeth Infirmary adds to other projects completed in Manchester, St. James, Portland and Westmoreland.