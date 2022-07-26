St. Catherine Parish Court Administrative Office Reopens

The Judiciary of Jamaica wishes to advise the public that full service will resume at the St. Catherine Parish Court’s administrative office effective tomorrow, Tuesday, July 26, 2022 at 8:30am.
Civil and family matters listed for the main court in Spanish Town and its outstations (Linstead, Old Harbour and Portmore) will be rescheduled to new dates. Therefore, members of the public are being asked to attend the respective courts on their given dates in order to be advised of the new dates.
Criminal and traffic matters listed for the main court in Spanish Town and its outstations in Linstead and Old Harbour will be heard as previously scheduled.
For further information, members of the public may contact the Court Administration Division at 876-754-8337 or email us at customerservice@cad.gov.jm.